Bill to mandate trauma training for teachers, counselors, administrators passes through House Education Committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to mandate trauma training for all Louisiana public school teachers, counselors and administrators passed through the House Education Committee Tuesday.

The bill, Senate Bill 211, would require training to recognize the signs and symptoms of traumatic childhood experiences and how to address student needs resulting from the experiences.

“Kids sit in an abusive household for years, and most of the time it is only when an educator or someone outside the home recognizes it,” said bill author Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe.

The Louisiana Department of Health would offer the training. It would be held during regular training days for teachers and administrators.

Rep. Aimee Freeman, D–New Orleans, supported the bill, stating that during COVID-19, many students were in abusive households with no escape to school.

“Kids spend eight hours a day, most of their waking time, at school,” said Jackson. “Teachers become their first line of defense for most children.”

The bill will now move to the House floor for debate.

