Crews complete fuel removal from SEACOR Power ahead of salvage operation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Salvage crews have completed the removal of diesel fuel from SEACOR Power’s fuel tanks, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Crews removed approximately 20,363 gallons of diesel fuel from the SEACOR Power using a “hot tapping” method, which involves drilling into the fuel tanks, making a hose connection, and transferring the fuel to portable tanks.

Approximately 4,500 gallons of hydraulic fluid remain on the SEACOR Power. The tanks have not been compromised, but are currently inaccessible, a spokesperson said. The hydraulic fluid will be removed after the vessel is raised.

The Coast Guard continues to monitor for any oil discharges and SEACOR Marine has an Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO) standing by to respond to any situation in which there is recoverable oil.

Salvage crews will now move to the salvage phase, focusing on removing debris and refloating the vessel.

Authorities say the timeline for the raising of the vessel depends on many factors, including crew safety, weather, and addressing any new structural changes that may occur. Officials do not expect to raise the vessel before June.

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board published a preliminary report for the ongoing investigation.

The report says the SEACOR Power capsized while lowering its legs and attempting to turn into strong winds to hold the vessel in position. Before the turn was completed, the lift boat heeled to starboard and capsized.

There is a Coast Guard safety zone covering a one nautical mile radius around the incident site in effect until June 15.

There is a Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction covering a five nautical miles radius around the site, and a 2,000-foot minimum altitude around the site in effect until June 15.

