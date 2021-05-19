Advertisement

Crews complete fuel removal from SEACOR Power ahead of salvage operation

CG Seacor Fuel Removal
CG Seacor Fuel Removal(Source: WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Salvage crews have completed the removal of diesel fuel from SEACOR Power’s fuel tanks, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Crews removed approximately 20,363 gallons of diesel fuel from the SEACOR Power using a “hot tapping” method, which involves drilling into the fuel tanks, making a hose connection, and transferring the fuel to portable tanks.

Approximately 4,500 gallons of hydraulic fluid remain on the SEACOR Power. The tanks have not been compromised, but are currently inaccessible, a spokesperson said. The hydraulic fluid will be removed after the vessel is raised.

The Coast Guard continues to monitor for any oil discharges and SEACOR Marine has an Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO) standing by to respond to any situation in which there is recoverable oil.

Salvage crews will now move to the salvage phase, focusing on removing debris and refloating the vessel.

Authorities say the timeline for the raising of the vessel depends on many factors, including crew safety, weather, and addressing any new structural changes that may occur. Officials do not expect to raise the vessel before June.

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board published a preliminary report for the ongoing investigation.

The report says the SEACOR Power capsized while lowering its legs and attempting to turn into strong winds to hold the vessel in position. Before the turn was completed, the lift boat heeled to starboard and capsized.

There is a Coast Guard safety zone covering a one nautical mile radius around the incident site in effect until June 15.

There is a Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction covering a five nautical miles radius around the site, and a 2,000-foot minimum altitude around the site in effect until June 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No legal recreational marijuana in Louisiana for now
Robert Scott Fowler
Kolin man arrested after reports of livestock deaths
RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Alexandria preparing for potential heavy rain Wednesday
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Bill to expand Louisiana early voting nears final passage
Gov. Edwards refuses request to end federal jobless aid for now
Sandbags
City of Alexandria offering sandbags at City Compound
Casey Wallace
Casey Wallace