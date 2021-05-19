Advertisement

Gov. Edwards announces 3 large-scale coastal restoration projects

Marshlands along Louisiana's coast are becoming more and more threatened all the time.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday, May 19, that three large-scale coastal restoration projects are under construction in southeast Louisiana.

The projects will restore more than 2,900 acres (nearly five square miles) of beach, dune, marsh and ridge in four coastal parishes that have been lost due to erosion and gradual sinking.

They are the Spanish Pass marsh restoration near the town of Venice, the West Grand Terre barrier island restoration near Grand Isle and the Golden Triangle marsh restoration east of New Orleans and Chalmette.

“The rebuilding of one of our most important barrier islands in West Grand Terre, along with the restoration of crucial marshland in Spanish Pass and Golden Triangle, are major components in our long-term approach to creating a sustainable coast,” said Gov. Edwards. “I’d like to commend CPRA for planning and aggressively advancing these strategic coastal restoration projects to construction. We look forward to watching the continued progress on these projects throughout the year.”

The $256.6 million used to complete the projects are from funds following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010.

