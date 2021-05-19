Gov. Edwards refuses request to end federal jobless aid for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana business organizations have called on Gov. John Bel Edwards to join Republican-led states in cutting off the extra $300 in federal unemployment assistance going to the jobless.

The groups argue the added benefit is harming employer efforts to rehire workers.

The Democratic governor’s said Wednesday that he doesn’t intend to immediately end the weekly federal aid, but he left open the possibility of doing so later.

Many of Louisiana’s neighboring states have opted out of the benefit.

The extra $300 per week in federal assistance is available until September.

It comes on top of state unemployment benefits that max out at $247 weekly in Louisiana.

