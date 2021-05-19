No legal recreational marijuana in Louisiana for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Louisiana is over, at least for now.

Earlier this afternoon, the House voted 47 to 48 on a bill by State Rep. Richard Nelson, effectively killing the bill.

Among those voting against the bill, local state representatives Daryl Deshotel, Lance Harris, Mike Johnson, Rodney Schamerhorn and Chuck Owen. Ed Larvadain voted for the bill. Gabe Firment was absent for the vote.

However, the House did pass a proposal to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, thus eliminating the possibility of jail time for those with up to a half-ounce. That bill moves to the Senate.

