Advertisement

No legal recreational marijuana in Louisiana for now

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Louisiana is over, at least for now.

Earlier this afternoon, the House voted 47 to 48 on a bill by State Rep. Richard Nelson, effectively killing the bill.

Among those voting against the bill, local state representatives Daryl Deshotel, Lance Harris, Mike Johnson, Rodney Schamerhorn and Chuck Owen. Ed Larvadain voted for the bill. Gabe Firment was absent for the vote.

However, the House did pass a proposal to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, thus eliminating the possibility of jail time for those with up to a half-ounce. That bill moves to the Senate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 900...
APD arrests juvenile in connection with University Street homicide
RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted first...
Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana
Robert Scott Fowler
Kolin man arrested after reports of livestock deaths

Latest News

The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Willis...
Alexandria City Council votes to improve drainage systems, update on new police chief selection
Alexandria City Council votes to improve drainage systems, update on new police chief selection
House backs hunting, fishing license fee hikes on second try
Sen. Katrina Jackson presented a bill to mandate trauma training for all teachers, counselors...
Bill to mandate trauma training for teachers, counselors, administrators passes through House Education Committee