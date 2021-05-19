Advertisement

Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.(Source: Peloton via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton is rolling out a software update to its treadmills that forces users to lock them when not in use.

The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month following a child’s death and 70 other reported injuries tied to the machines.

The new software includes a feature called “Tread Lock,” which requires users to enter a four-digit code before the treadmill can be used and locks the equipment after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class.

Owners are also allowed to return the treadmills for refunds if they like.

Those refunds are expected to cost the company $50 million, in addition to the $165 million Peloton has lost by temporarily halting new sales of the treadmills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Robert Scott Fowler
Kolin man arrested after reports of livestock deaths
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana
Alexandria preparing for potential heavy rain Wednesday
Drake Guillot has accomplished his goal to stand up and hug his father for the first time since...
Avoyelles Parish teenager making progress on goal to walk again after gun accident

Latest News

Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater...
10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’
"Loki" debuts June 9 on Disney+.
Hollywood Minute: New ‘Loki,’ ‘Black Widow’ clips
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious