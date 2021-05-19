Southern University gifted $1 million donation from alumni

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University received a $1 million dollar donation from alumni.

The university was gifted the money on Wednesday, May 5 from Mark and Dawn Malveaux. The money will go towards the Southern University College of Business. Click here to see the post.

The gift from the alumni will also establish a scholarship and name the Master of Business program in honor of the benefactors.

