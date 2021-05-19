Advertisement

Southern University gifted $1 million donation from alumni

(Source: Southern University)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University received a $1 million dollar donation from alumni.

The university was gifted the money on Wednesday, May 5 from Mark and Dawn Malveaux. The money will go towards the Southern University College of Business. Click here to see the post.

Southern University alumni Mark and Dawn Malveaux today announced a $1 million gift to the Southern University College of Business.(Source: Southern University)

The gift from the alumni will also establish a scholarship and name the Master of Business program in honor of the benefactors.

