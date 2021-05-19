Tigers struggle in final home game of regular season, fall to Demons 7-3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers struggled in their final home game of the regular season against Northwestern State, falling to the Demons 7-3.

Northwestern State (27-24, 20-16 SLC) outhit the Tigers (32-20 11-16 SEC) 12 to 5. The Demons handed the Tigers their first mid-week loss of the regular season having scored runs in four of the first six innings to take a 6-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, the Demons struck first with a solo home run from Jeffery Elkins to take a 1-0 lead. Elkins would extend Northwestern State’s lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

The Demons then took advantage of some bad pitching in the top of the fourth inning withdrawing a walk with the bases loaded to make it 3-0 and getting hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, Northwestern State added two more runs to make it 6-0 scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI sac-fly.

LSU would finally get on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning as Drew Bianco scored on an error to make it 6-1.

Dylan Crews would hit a two-run triple to make it 6-3, but that would be all for the Tigers.

LSU will travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M for the final SEC series of the regular season. Game one will be played on Thursday, May 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

