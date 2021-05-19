Advertisement

Two arrests made in Kolin burglary case

Left to Right: Joey Ray Bryant and Amanda Renee Chamblee
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT
KOLIN, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in its investigation of a burglary that occurred in the Kolin area on May 6.

During their investigation, RPSO identified Joey Ray Bryant, 35, of Pineville, and Amanda Renee Chamblee, 39, of Forest Hill, as suspects. They were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Bryant was charged with five counts of simple burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of CDS 2. He was re-booked on two additional counts of simple burglary on May 10 and is currently being held in lieu of posting a $29,500 bond.

Chamblee was charged with contempt of court, simple burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Cash is currently being held in lieu of posting a $12,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

