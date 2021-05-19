Advertisement

WarnerMedia to offer $10 ad-supported tier of HBO Max

(Source: WarnerMedia)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - WarnerMedia is rolling out a $10-a-month ad-supported version of its HBO Max streaming service starting in June.

AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media company in a $43 billion deal.

However, the deal isn’t expected to close until mid-2022 and WarnerMedia is still going ahead with plans for HBO Max.

AT&T said earlier this month that there are 44.2 million subscribers to HBO Max and the traditional HBO channel combined in the U.S.

