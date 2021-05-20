Advertisement

Alexandria Salvation Army no longer requiring masks

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Salvation Army is no longer requiring people who come into the shelter to wear masks.

Prior to April 7, the non-profit required everyone who entered the building to have on a mask. Those who checked into the shelter also had to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test, and get their temperature taken.

Now, they aren’t required to wear a mask, but everyone must still stay six feet apart, including while eating and sleeping.

Currently, the Alexandria branch has 28 beds for the homeless, however, only 12 of those beds can be occupied at any given time. On the veteran’s side, there are a total of 22 beds, where normally eight to ten people stay, and four to six in the substance abuse section for veterans.

Major Tim Williford with the Alexandria Salvation Army said enforcing mandates has been a challenge during the pandemic, especially when he doesn’t know who has and hasn’t been vaccinated.

“It’s been a little difficult even throughout the epidemic to enforce who’s wearing a mask and who’s not wearing a mask,” Williford said. “But we’ve tried our very best and we’ve tried to keep people safe as best we could.”

With all of the rain we’ve been seeing, someone who doesn’t have a place to go can stay in the day room at the shelter. For more information, you can call the Salvation Army directly at 318-767-1711.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No legal recreational marijuana in Louisiana for now
Young pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisiana
Left to Right: Joey Ray Bryant and Amanda Renee Chamblee
Two arrests made in Kolin burglary case
Louisiana citizens may soon be able to carry concealed handguns without permit
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Actor Danny Masterson’s ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape

Latest News

Alexandria Salvation Army no longer requiring masks
In honor of ‘National EMS Week,’ Rapides Regional Medical Center recognized a few EMS workers...
Rapides Regional Medical Center honors emergency medical service personnel
Rapides Regional Medical Center honors emergency medical service personnel
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast