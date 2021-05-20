Ascension Parish residents doing their best to keep homes out of water after more rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In Ascension Parish, residents are doing their best to keep their homes out of the water after another consecutive day of rain.

Off Shadow Ridge Lane, Pam and Mike Leblanc’s house has been here for 37 years and it’s only flooded twice, once in 20-16 and now.

“I was an hour off for when the water would get in the house 20 hours before the water would get in the house, that’s how much I know about the rain and everything else around here,” says Mike LeBlanc.

(Source: WAFB)

Luckily, Leblanc and his family learned their lesson the last time. They got all of their belongings out of the house before the water came in, but they still have damage to asses so they can keep moving on.

“Having gone through it one time, you know I guess it’s upsetting, but we still got out with our lives and all that kind of stuff,” adds Leblanc.

Based on their history dealing with water, Leblanc and their neighbors say this water won’t go away for another 30-40 days. Any type of rain usually leaves something behind. However, some residents have told us they are tired of living in a swamp.

“Right now, I don’t want to live here anymore. Around April the water started coming up and over that way. Water started staying a little longer than normal so I called the department of drainage first, reached out to council, the parish president,” says Henry J. Schexnayder IV.

(Source: WAFB)

They’ve reached out to anyone they could think of. Schexnayder and Leblanc say one of the reasons they believe this is happening is because of drainage issues across several parishes. They say the water has nowhere to go.

Sometimes for these neighbors, taking a boat to the house is just easier.

For now, the residents in Shadow Ridge Lane are banning together and helping one another as they keep waiting for the water to go down.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.