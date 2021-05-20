Advertisement

Biden signs COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law

By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation designed to combat anti-Asian violence.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed the House by a vote of 364-to-62. All of the “no” votes came from Republicans.

Biden previously voiced support for the bill, which soared through the Senate last month with a 94-to-1 vote.

The legislation calls for creating a new Justice Department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19-based hate crimes and incidents.

Hate has no place in America – and I look forward to making that clear this afternoon by signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Posted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, May 20, 2021

