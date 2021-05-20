Advertisement

Central pieces of tax swap plan stalled in Louisiana House

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican House leaders plan to try again to pass a complicated income tax swap that is the centerpiece of a bid to overhaul Louisiana’s tax structure, as time runs short in the legislative session.

The constitutional amendment fell four votes short of passage Wednesday night and is expected to come back up for House debate Thursday.

It’s is part of a push to get rid of a tax deduction for federal income taxes paid in exchange for lowering personal income tax rates.

Democrats trying to gain traction for tax breaks aimed at helping the poor helped block passage of the constitutional amendment hoping to gain leverage in the tax negotiations.

