Ethan Frey’s performance on the mound helps Rosepine win first state title

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Ethan Frey’s performance in the Class 2A Championship game helped Rosepine win their first state championship.

Frey lit up the Tigers as the Eagles won 1-0. He had a 12-strikeout performance while giving up no earned runs, including the last strikeout to seal the team’s win. His performance also earned the Outstanding Player of the Game award.

“I’m dreaming right now,” Frey said after the game. “I knew our defenses had some struggles throughout the year, but we locked down in playoffs. I just knew that was going to be it. It was about who wanted it (the win) the most, and we wanted the most.”

