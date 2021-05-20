Advertisement

Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

A pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning is shown in Bruce Township, Mich., May 12, 2021.
A pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning is shown in Bruce Township, Mich., May 12, 2021.(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The electric version of Ford’s F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving.

With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives.

Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out.

If it succeeds, it could speed the nation’s transition away from petroleum burners.

(Paul Sancya | AP)
(Paul Sancya | AP)
(Paul Sancya | AP)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No legal recreational marijuana in Louisiana for now
Robert Scott Fowler
Kolin man arrested after reports of livestock deaths
RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Alexandria preparing for potential heavy rain Wednesday
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden and Netanyahu face first rough test of relationship
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
Capitol attack commission passes house, now faces opposition
The lack of employees is leading to lost revenue at Guillory Petroleum Transport in Lecompte, La.
Guillory’s Petroleum Transport struggles to maintain drivers