Advertisement

Funeral services set for former La. Governor Buddy Roemer

FILE PHOTO: Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer talks with guests at a morning breakfast in...
FILE PHOTO: Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer talks with guests at a morning breakfast in Bedford, N.H., Wednesday, July 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral services have been set for Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer, who passed away on Monday, May 17 at age 77.

There will be two funeral services, one in Baton Rouge and one in Shreveport. On Tuesday, May 25, visitation starts at 9 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, according to Roemer’s obituary.

The second service will be in Shreveport at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 27. Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. with the service set for 11 a.m.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory donate to the American Diabetes Association or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No legal recreational marijuana in Louisiana for now
Young pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisiana
Left to Right: Joey Ray Bryant and Amanda Renee Chamblee
Two arrests made in Kolin burglary case
Louisiana citizens may soon be able to carry concealed handguns without permit
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Actor Danny Masterson’s ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on severe weather across South La. Thursday
Stephanie Fox
Stephanie Wagner Fox
LDWF Marine Patrol
LDWF Enforcement Division participating in “Safe Boating Week” May 22-28
Kara Edwards
Kara Edwards