Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on severe weather across South La. Thursday

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(Office of the Governor)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state Thursday, May 20 during a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Governor Edwards will discuss this week’s severe weather, Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the legislative session.

The event will be streamed live on this page and on Facebook.

