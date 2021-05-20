Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on severe weather across South La. Thursday
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state Thursday, May 20 during a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Governor Edwards will discuss this week’s severe weather, Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the legislative session.
