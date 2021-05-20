Grant’s Galen Loyd and Abby McCain sign letters of intent

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Grant High School’s Galen Loyd and Abby McCain signed track scholarships with Northwestern State.

Abby has only been a member of the track team for a month as she played basketball for the Cougars. She’ll now be throwing the javelin for the Demons.

“It’s so exciting,” McCain said. “It’s such a blessing. It’s just how God works, and it’s his plan for me to continue the sport and my education at NSU.”

Meanwhile, Galen is a former ACA Athlete of the Week and has broken multiple records at Grant including the 200m time that was previously held by head coach Kartavius Hamilton.

“I just want to thank my coach, my family, and God for the opportunity,” Loyd said. “If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be in being in this position. I know my athleticism got me here but also, they did too.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.