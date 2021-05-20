Louisiana House snubs back-to-work bonus, unemployment hike

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House lawmakers have rejected a modest increase in Louisiana’s jobless benefits and a return-to-work incentive payment aimed at driving people to exit unemployment and go back to work.

Only 44 legislators voted for the bill by Democratic Rep. Rodney Lyons, while 54 House members voted against it.

Lyons initially proposed to raise the state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefits currently set at $247 by $28.

Republicans on a House committee added a provision that would give Louisiana residents receiving unemployment a lump sum payment up to $1,000 to go back to work if they gave up their right to claim jobless benefits for six months.

Both proposals drew opposition.

