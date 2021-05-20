LSU’s Matthew Beck named to SEC Community Service Team

The following was released by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Matthew Beck has been named to the SEC Community Service Team for the second straight year.

He is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and he was presented in February 2020 with the Shriners Hospitals for Children Service Award for his philanthropic activity.

Beck has earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration from LSU.

He has been active in flood relief efforts in the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles metro areas, assisting residents in the clean-up of their homes and neighborhoods.

His other community service activities include: working as a volunteer for Boys Hope Girls Hope, an organization in Baton Rouge that helps at-risk children to meet their full potential by providing value-centered, family-like homes, opportunities and education; participating in LSU’s annual Halloween Boo-zar, where student-athletes distribute candy to children in the Baton Rouge community; engaging in Thanksgiving with the Tigers, a program in which LSU student-athletes deliver food to families in need.

