Rapides Regional Medical Center honors emergency medical service personnel

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In honor of ‘National EMS Week,’ Rapides Regional Medical Center recognized a few EMS workers who service their hospital in a different way this year.

Rapides Regional emergency room nurses voted to award specific EMS personnel who went above and beyond for their patients.

On Thursday, May 20, Rapides Regional honored Lee Thompson, a paramedic for Acadian, for care provided after he and his partner, Matt Humphreys, handed care over to the ER staff.

“Their immediate and quick thinking and quick treatment of the patient, noticing a critical change in status, actually helped us treat the patient sooner, get lab work sooner, get x-rays sooner,” said Caitlin McLane, clinical manager of emergency services. “The patient was stabilized and was actually able to be discharged from our department.”

Though he doesn’t look for recognition, Lee says he appreciates it when people notice the work EMS personnel do on a daily basis.

“So, there are not many people that are willing to do this job,” said Thompson. “It’s not a job you’re gonna get rich doing or anything like that. You have to really enjoy helping people, you know. Going out there, getting out in the mud, in the weather, and whenever people are in need. You don’t, don’t hesitate. I hope this brings, you know doing this inspires people to come and do, at least try, give it a shot.”

Earlier in the week, staff recognized Humphreys, Caleb Jackson Book and Louis Broussard, all paramedics with Acadian Ambulance Services.

