Rosepine lands on MaxPreps’ initial small school national rankings

The Rosepine Eagles received national attention when MaxPreps named them to their initial Top 25 small school rankings Wednesday.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles received national attention when MaxPreps named them to their initial Top 25 small school rankings Wednesday.

The Eagles broke into the list at No. 18 following last week’s Class 2A State Championship— their first title in program history.

Rosepine has plenty of top-end talent on its roster led by LSU catcher commit Ethan Frey. Frey pitched a gem for the Eagles in the Class 2A title game vs. top-seeded Doyle tossing seven complete innings with 12 strikeouts. He only gave up four hits in the 1-0 win. That performance earned Frey the game’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Frey holds the state’s No. 3 ranking in the Class of 2022 according to Prep Baseball Report. Sophomore infielder Jake Smith is the state’s 24th ranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

The rankings are based on the MaxPreps Computer Rankings. Schools qualify as small schools by playing in a state enrollment division that consists of schools that have fewer than 1,000 students.

