Advertisement

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’ to premiere at Tribeca

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Benicio del Toro, center, and Don Cheadle in...
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Benicio del Toro, center, and Don Cheadle in a scene from "No Sudden Move," a film that will premiere as the centerpiece gala at the Tribeca Film Festival next month. (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(Claudette Barius | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Steven Soderbergh crime drama “No Sudden Move,” a film shot last year with safety protocols in the midst of the pandemic, will premiere as the centerpiece gala at the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

Festival organizers said Thursday that “No Sudden Move” will debut June 18 in an outdoor screening in Battery Park during the New York festival, which is to be held with a mixture of indoor and outdoor screenings throughout the city.

“No Sudden Move,” set in 1954 Detroit and starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour and Ray Liotta, will premiere July 1 on HBO Max.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No legal recreational marijuana in Louisiana for now
Young pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisiana
Left to Right: Joey Ray Bryant and Amanda Renee Chamblee
Two arrests made in Kolin burglary case
Louisiana citizens may soon be able to carry concealed handguns without permit
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Actor Danny Masterson’s ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape

Latest News

The Alexandria Salvation Army is no longer requiring people who come into the shelter to wear...
Alexandria Salvation Army no longer requiring masks
Alexandria Salvation Army no longer requiring masks
In honor of ‘National EMS Week,’ Rapides Regional Medical Center recognized a few EMS workers...
Rapides Regional Medical Center honors emergency medical service personnel
Rapides Regional Medical Center honors emergency medical service personnel