USDA seeks applications for grants to improve health care in the Delta Region

ALEXANDRIA, La. (USDA) - Acting State Director Diana Smith on Thursday announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications for grants to improve health care in the Delta region.

USDA is making up to $3 million in grants available through the Delta Health Care Services Grant Program. The funding may be used to support activities such as health education programs, health care services, job training in health care fields, and developing or expanding public health facilities.

“This funding will help address the continued unmet health needs through collaborative effort among health care professionals, institutions of higher education, research centers and other entities throughout the Delta Region,” Smith said. “Having access to quality healthcare is vital, and USDA is committed to helping rural residents in this area build back better.”

For example:

To help improve quality of life for residents of the Northeast Delta Region, University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) received a $597,274 Delta Health Care Grant to expand pediatric hypertension care in the Northeast Delta region. Through collaborative drug therapy management, a pharmacist provider and pediatric cardiologist physician will lead a telemedicine service. Patients with pediatric hypertension will be seen by a cardiologist and nephrologist for diagnosis. The therapy will be managed by a pharmacist to order laboratory tests, adjust medications, and provide education to patients and family. This project, managed by ULM, will reduce wait time for appointments, and provide required follow up for patients. This project will benefit 12 parishes in northeast Louisiana and bridge distance barriers to allow rural residents access to the same better healthcare in larger populated areas.

USDA encourages applications that will support the Biden administration’s goal to reduce morbidity and mortality. This includes applications for programs and services to address substance use disorder (including opioid misuse) in high-risk rural communities by strengthening the capacity to address prevention, treatment and/or recovery.

The minimum grant award is $50,000. The maximum award is $1 million. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis.

Completed applications for grants must be submitted electronically by no later than midnight Eastern Standard Time July 19, 2021 through http://www.grants.gov.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.

