Weather postpones NSU’s series opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

NATCHITOCHES (NSU) – Thursday’s Southland Conference baseball series opener between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northwestern State has been postponed because of the accumulation of rain earlier this week.

Because of the postponement, the teams will play a doubleheader consisting of two nine-inning games at 2 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader consisting of a seven-inning game and a nine-inning game Saturday at 1 p.m.

Saturday remains Senior Day for eight Demon players who will be honored ahead of the doubleheader.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.