Weather postpones NSU’s series opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES (NSU) – Thursday’s Southland Conference baseball series opener between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northwestern State has been postponed because of the accumulation of rain earlier this week.
Because of the postponement, the teams will play a doubleheader consisting of two nine-inning games at 2 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader consisting of a seven-inning game and a nine-inning game Saturday at 1 p.m.
Saturday remains Senior Day for eight Demon players who will be honored ahead of the doubleheader.
