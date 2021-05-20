Young pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisiana

SICILY ISLAND, La, (AP) — Officials say a young pilot of a crop-dusting aircraft was killed when his plane crashed into a field in northeast Louisiana.

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office says the single-engine Air Tractor 502 crashed Tuesday afternoon along Highway 425, about 5 miles south of Sicily Island. Sicily Island is about 80 miles southeast of Monroe.

Sheriff Toney Edwards identified the pilot as 22-year-old Jakob T. Porter, of Ferriday.

In a preliminary accident report, the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was maneuvering during an aerial application when it crashed under unknown circumstances.

