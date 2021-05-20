Advertisement

Young pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisiana

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SICILY ISLAND, La, (AP) — Officials say a young pilot of a crop-dusting aircraft was killed when his plane crashed into a field in northeast Louisiana.

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office says the single-engine Air Tractor 502 crashed Tuesday afternoon along Highway 425, about 5 miles south of Sicily Island. Sicily Island is about 80 miles southeast of Monroe.

Sheriff Toney Edwards identified the pilot as 22-year-old Jakob T. Porter, of Ferriday.

In a preliminary accident report, the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was maneuvering during an aerial application when it crashed under unknown circumstances.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No legal recreational marijuana in Louisiana for now
Robert Scott Fowler
Kolin man arrested after reports of livestock deaths
RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Alexandria preparing for potential heavy rain Wednesday
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

The lack of employees is leading to lost revenue at Guillory Petroleum Transport in Lecompte, La.
Guillory’s Petroleum Transport struggles to maintain drivers
Twenty years ago, repairing 25 miles of roads would cost $12,000 per mile, but now the minimum...
Avoyelles Parish roads covered with potholes
Guillory’s Petroleum Transport struggles to maintain drivers
Avoyelles Parish roads covered with potholes