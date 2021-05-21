Advertisement

Amazon shuts down construction site in Conn. after 7th noose found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

Local police are calling the series of incidents “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have intensified their investigation, and the state NAACP called for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon says it is closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that would identify any suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisiana
Fieldwood Energy confirms one death on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, May 15.
Offshore worker dies on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico; investigation launched
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Actor Danny Masterson’s ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape
Louisiana citizens may soon be able to carry concealed handguns without permit
Left to Right: Joey Ray Bryant and Amanda Renee Chamblee
Two arrests made in Kolin burglary case

Latest News

A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of...
Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are stable but fragile
Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga opened up about the ordeal on the show “The Me You Can’t See,”...
Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a ‘total psychotic break’
President Joe Biden will award retired Col. Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor Friday.
Biden to award 1st Medal of Honor to retired Georgia colonel
In this May 14, 2021, photo provided by Jeremiah Choka, about 100 racial justice activists...
Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old’s death