Avoyelles DA’s Office recused from Vincent Simmons case

Vincent Simmons (KALB)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office has been recused from the Vincent Simmons case by Judge William Bennett.

Simmons is serving a 100-year sentence for the 1977 attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters. According to court records, the trial happened 60 days after the allegation and Simmons was convicted in one day. He remains in Angola Prison, but has been trying for years to get a new trial.

On Friday, his attorney, Justin Bonus, successfully argued the recusal of the DA’s Office after testimony from Simmons’ original trial attorney, Mike Kelly. Kelly stated he never received medical examiner reports about an assault, and also testified that he was never made aware of a police lineup in which Simmons was presented to witnesses while shackled. Earlier this month, Judge Kerry Spruill was recused from the case as well.

The case now goes to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which will need time to review.

