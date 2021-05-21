Bats continue to struggle as Tigers drop first game of series 2-1 to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers needed one win against Texas A&M to secure their spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week in Hoover, Alabama, and to continue to make a bid for the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers bats continued to struggle against the Aggies.

LSU (32-21, 11-17 SEC) was limited to two hits and one run against Texas A&M (29-25, 9-19 SEC) starting pitcher Dustin Saenz (6-6) threw eight innings and struck out eight.

Saenz had a no-hitter going through the first 5.2 innings, but Dylan Crews broke it up and tied the game at 1-1 with a solo shot to right field, but that would be all for the Tigers.

LSU did have a chance in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded to get some more runs, but Brody Drost who came in for an injured Gavin Dugas struck out after looking at five straight pitches.

The Aggies got things started in the bottom of the third inning as Kalae Harrison led things off with a double and would later come around to score on an error by LSU to take a 1-0 lead.

Landon Marceaux, who started the game for LSU was pulled after the first four innings and had only thrown 60 pitches. Giovanni DiGiacomo was also pulled after the second inning, due to a tweak to his hamstring.

With the game still tied in the eighth inning, Will Frizzell the Aggies leading home run hitter gave Texas A&M the go-ahead run with a solo home run to left field to make it 2-1.

LSU will look to even the series against the Aggies on Friday, May 21 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.