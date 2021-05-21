Cenla community shows support for family of Liberty Arsenal victims

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana community showed up big to help a family in need.

There was a plate lunch sale and blood drive on Friday, May 21 for the two victims of the Liberty Arsenal shooting in Libuse.

David K. Paul, 52, from Pineville was killed in the attack and Michael Paul was severely injured and is in stable condition. Three people involved in the incident have been arrested.

The plate lunches sold out in about an hour. Volunteers cooked up meals to raise money for the victim’s families. They also held a replenishing blood drive with Lifeshare.

“This is a benefit to raise money to help with the medical costs to the families,” said Kenneth Paul, nephew of victims. “It means a lot that the community showed up to support us. There are a lot of good people still in the community out there. It means a lot for them to come out and show support.”

If you want to donate blood, you can go to the Lifeshare Blood Center and ask to donate to the Paul family.

