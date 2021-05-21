CHAMPION FOR CHILDREN: Louisiana agency seeks people to impact lives of foster kids

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Children’s Advocacy Network is launching a new program to help the more than 200 foster children in Rapides Parish.

Champion for Children is an initiative to get adults involved with children who may not commit to actively volunteering or donating.

“We have so many that come in our office or call and say ‘I really can’t be an advocate right now or I can’t do the training,’” volunteer recruiter BJ Gallant said. “That’s okay because now we have champions, we’re going to be meeting every other month. You’re going to learn each time how you can better support our children and their families.”

Gallant said there are simple and small ways to help foster children thrive like supplying fishing poles or providing summer camp experiences - things they may not access otherwise.

We’re giving the community an opportunity to join hands and help these children in our community thrive. You know they deserve every single chance. They can be a part of helping children feel special and helping them heal and feel supported and just empowers them.”

On Wednesday, May 26, the Children’s Advocacy Network is hosting its first informational about the new program. It will be at noon at the Bolton Avenue Community Center.

“These are the children you see right in the parking lot at the grocery store. These are the children that you’ll see getting out of school this summer,” she said. “Why wouldn’t you want to come forward and say ‘hey, I want to be a champion for them.’”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.