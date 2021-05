DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit DeRidder’s Gothic Jail. The jail is allegedly haunted and is filled with history. Both daytime and nighttime tours are available.

Address: 205 W 1st St, DeRidder, LA 70634

