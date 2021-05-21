Five Tigers named to NFCA All-Region Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five LSU Tigers were named to the NFCA South All-Region Team the organization announced on Thursday, May 20.

Since 1997, LSU has had at least one player named to an All-Region team. There have been a total of 89 players in history to be named All-Region.

Aliyah Andrews, Ali Kilponen, Taylor Pleasants, Shelbi Sunseri, and Amanda Doyle were the five Tigers named to the All-Region Team.

Andrews was the lone Tiger to be named NFCA First Team All-Region, it was her second time to be named earn that honor. There have been a total of forty-eight LSU players named to the First Team.

Over the past five seasons Andrews and Doyle have been everyday starters for the Tigers. Andrews leads the team in batting average at .365 with 62 hits and 40 runs scored.

Doyle was named NFCA Third Team All-Region and has been great defensively for LSU with a .964 fielding percentage and has added 41 hits and 33 RBI at the plate this season.

Andrews and Doyle rank second and fourth among active Division I players in games played at 262 and 259.

Pleasants, Kilponen and Sunseri were named NFCA Second Team All-Region. Pleasants was recently named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and is an All-SEC First Team selection.

A Native of Houston, Texas, Pleasants is second on the team in batting average at .314 with 50 hits and leads the team in RBI with 57 and 11 homeruns.

Kilponen and Sunseri have been the top two pitchers this season in the circle for the Tigers. Kilponen is 14-7 with a 1.77 ERA in 30 appearances.

Sunseri is 9-6 with a 2.10 ERA and at the plate is hitting above .200 with 24 hits and six home runs and leads the team in walks with 28.

The LSU Tigers are the No. 7 overall national seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host McNeese State, UL-Lafayette and Georgia Washington in the Baton Rouge Regional in Tiger Park.

LSU will take on McNeese State on Friday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

