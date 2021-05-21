Google to open 1st retail store to sell hardware

(CNN) - Google is venturing into new territory…at least for Google that is.

While some brick-and-mortar stores are shutting their doors, unable to compete with online shopping, Google is planning to open a physical store.

The tech giant announced the move on Thursday, May 20.

The company says the store will be called “Google Store” and is expected to open this summer in New York. It will employ experts to help customers with tech issues, broken screens and installations.

The store will also sell Google products, including Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit devices and Pixelbooks.

In a blog post, the company called the move “an important next step in our hardware journey.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.