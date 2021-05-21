Hearing over lawsuit filed by Alexandria mayor against city council continued until June 2

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary restraining order halting the amended Alexandria city budget from going into effect has been dissolved by Rapides Parish Judge Patricia Koch after several hours of testimony Friday morning. The rest of the hearing will be continued until June 2.

The temporary restraining order was extended on Monday until May 21 after civil attorneys for two members of the council asked for a continuance to be able to bring in a budget expert.

While the temporary restraining order on the new budget was called off, the city’s finance director, David Johnson, told KALB that it is his understanding that the budget will still stay at 50 percent of last year’s budget until a final ruling is made.

Johnson also said at the hearing that he told the council that the budget was not balanced after the amendments were made to it and that the city cannot operate on an imbalanced budget.

District 4 Councilwoman Catherine Davidson, who voted in favor of the amended budget, also testified and said that back at the May 4 council meeting, Johnson did not say the budget was imbalanced, but said the money for salaries and benefits for the Alexandria Police Department was available. Davidson was also asked if the council was advised that their amendments were illegal and violated the city charter and she said the city attorney specifically didn’t answer but said it was ill-advised.

The City of Alexandria and Mayor Jeff Hall are suing the city council after five members voted to override his veto of the amended city budget. Last month, the council amended the mayor’s proposed budget to include $2 million for the Alexandria Police Department and to defund the mayor’s appointed position of public safety commissioner.

The mayor vetoed the amendment, and then on May 4, the council overrode the veto in a five to two vote. A two-thirds majority of the council was needed to override that veto, which was accomplished as council members Gerber Porter, Jim Villard, Reddex Washington, Cynthia Perry and Catherine Davidson voted in favor of the override. Councilmen Chuck Fowler and Lee Rubin voted against it.

The administration and the mayor filed a petition for declaratory judgment, injunctive relief and a temporary restraining order. They believe the amended budget violates the home rule charter and is legally impermissible.

Judge Koch continued the hearing to be able to watch recordings of the council meetings where the budget was discussed.

The full matter will be heard before Judge Koch on June 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.