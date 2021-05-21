LDEQ will host public meeting about Dresser site

The following was released by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality:

PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) will host a public meeting regarding ongoing environmental assessment and corrective action at the Dresser site in Pineville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Mary Goff Elementary School, 6900 Shreveport Highway in Pineville.

This meeting will feature presentations by both company and LDEQ personnel. Although the meeting will not be in a question-and-answer format, LDEQ will respond to as many questions as possible submitted by residents. Therefore, the public is invited to submit advance questions by email to Carey.Dicharry@LA.GOV.

After the presentations, members of the public will be afforded an opportunity to comment. Comments will be limited to a predetermined length to ensure all who wish to speak have time to speak. LDEQ will provide a meeting moderator and a court recorder. The meeting will also be video recorded.

Attendees at the meeting are asked to observe Centers for Disease Control recommendations for public gatherings, including social distancing requirements and wearing of face masks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDEQ. All rights reserved.