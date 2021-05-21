LSP to release all body cam videos on Ronald Greene case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Friday, May 21 about the Ronald Greene case.

According to Lamar Davis from LSP, all the body cam videos will be released to the public. The videos will be released on the LSP Youtube page.

During the press conference, Davis continued to stress how he was working hard to show transparency about the case when the time was right. He stressed that misconduct of any form would not be tolerated with the department.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement via his Twitter account:

Statement from Gov. Edwards on the release of videos from the arrest of Ronald Greene. #lagov pic.twitter.com/aKo74gSvRS — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 21, 2021

AP video: Ronald Greene ordered facedown in deadly arrest

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.