LSP to release all body cam videos on Ronald Greene case

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Friday, May 21 about the Ronald Greene case.

According to Lamar Davis from LSP, all the body cam videos will be released to the public. The videos will be released on the LSP Youtube page.

During the press conference, Davis continued to stress how he was working hard to show transparency about the case when the time was right. He stressed that misconduct of any form would not be tolerated with the department.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement via his Twitter account:

AP video: Ronald Greene ordered facedown in deadly arrest

