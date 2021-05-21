LSUA releases May dashboard, local economy remains strong

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and our local economy continues to remain extremely strong.

LSUA College of Business Dean Dr. Randall Dupont has been publishing the local dashboard since the start of the pandemic. It measures things like unemployment, consumer spending and travel, and compares them to the rest of the state.

Here at home, we are doing extremely well in all categories. Business growth, consumer spending, online sales, tax revenue, housing and travel are all up.

In addition, Cenla’s unemployment rate is down 5.6 percent in March compared to February.

Dupont credits our strong economy to stimulus money and business growth. He adds the housing market is doing especially well in the Alexandria metro area.

“The number of active listings is down 60 percent compared to a year ago, pending listings are up 53 percent and the number of days on the market is down 22 percent. So all of that says this housing market continues to strengthen, especially as we go into the summer months,” said Dupont.

Today, the dashboard is being distributed to over 3,000 businesses and community leaders across Cenla.

Dupont predicts travel will continue over the summer, which will help our local economy even more.

