Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis alert for Alexandria area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LDH) - Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and LDH Medical Director, along with Dr. David Holcombe, Region 6 Regional Medical Director and Regional Administrator, have announced an alert for the Alexandria area concerning a significant number of syphilis cases.

Since 2017, early syphilis cases in the Alexandria region have quadrupled from 43 in 2017 to 178 in 2020.

In 2020, the Alexandria region accounted for 13% of all early syphilis cases in Louisiana with only 6% of Louisiana’s total population.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of early syphilis cases among women increased by 62%.

In 2020, 54% of early syphilis cases were among women. Region 6 had more syphilis diagnoses among women than any other Region in the state.

Since 2018, congenital syphilis cases in Region 6 have more than doubled from 4 in 2018 to 9 in 2020. The Alexandria Region had 14% of the congenital syphilis cases in the state.

When left undiagnosed and untreated, there are serious consequences, such as blindness, deafness, long term neurological dysfunction and congenital syphilis. Currently, Louisiana ranks 9th in primary and secondary syphilis and 5th in congenital diagnosis rates in the United States. Screening, testing and timely treatment are vital to interrupt further disease transmission.

OPH is asking all licensed care providers to increase screening, testing and treatment in their practices, including Louisiana state-required first and third trimester screening of pregnant women. OPH is asking community-based health centers to do the same in our communities. All women with a suspected syphilis infection should also be screened for pregnancy.

For more specific information on diagnosis and treatment of syphilis, HIV and other STDs, visit the CDC website: www.cdc.gov/std/treatment. Clinical consulation with STD experts can be accessed online at the Denver Prevention Training Center website: www.denverptc.org/Consultation.html.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.