THE INVESTIGATORS: Governor weighs in day after deadly body cam video released in Ronald Greene case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One day after body camera video was put out showing the deadly 2019 arrest of 49-year-old Ronald Greene, Governor John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the release of the video.

“I can’t speak for them about whether there’s going to be a criminal prosecution,” Edwards said.

Parts of the video leaked to the Associated Press are hard to watch. The video shows troopers kick, stun and drag the 49-year-old while he was face down in handcuffs. Today, the 9News Investigators asked the governor why it took so long for the video to get out and why Louisiana State Police still refuses to release it.

“Well the state police didn’t release it because the DA asked that it not be released before the investigation was concluded and then subsequently, the US Department of Justice initiated an investigation and made the same request,” Edwards said.

While LSP will not comment on the case, the 9News Investigators do know the status of three troopers who were on the scene that night. Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth died late last year in a single-vehicle crash, not long after he was notified that he would be fired from the agency. It’s unclear if that termination was related to this case but audio leaked to the 9News Investigators last year reveal Hollingsworth admitted to beating Greene during that 2019 traffic stop.

Trooper Kory York was suspended for 50 hours, punished for treatment of prisoners in custody and for shutting off his body camera during the encounter. He’s already served that suspension and is back on the job. Trooper Dakota Demoss was arrested earlier this year in a separate use of force complaint in 2020. For this case, he was hit with a letter of reprimand for his behavior at the scene and also for his body camera. DeMoss remains on leave pending the investigation of that separate case.

When asked to identify the other officers who responded to the scene and their status with the agency, a spokesman for LSP would not comment because of the ongoing investigation.

Attorney Lee Merritt who represents the Greene family says while the feds continue to look into the case, he’s hopeful charges will come down soon for all of the officers involved.

“They obviously had no real interest in this video ever coming out,” said Merritt. “We’re hoping that the grand jury regionally gets to see these facts really soon and that indictments are handed down.”

