Assumption Parish residents discuss how they handle flooding

By Breanne Bizette
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - As the saying goes for people living in Assumption Parish, “with a little bit of water, you sometimes got to change your ways.”

“So, we are currently putting in the tiger tubes, we had seepage coming over the levee system that is around this subdivision. So, tiger tube is being placed in front of the sandbag. They did temporary repairs in the sandbag yesterday but it continues to seep through,” John Boudreaux, who is with the Assumption Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Some folks are relying on this tiger tube to help block out the water, like Aubrey Verette who already has water in his garage and shed.

“Right now, we are trying to get the levee repaired and start pumping this water out and if we could get the levee prepared maybe by tonight we ought to see some difference here,” says Verette.

(Source: WAFB)

However, others are taking matters into their own hands and pumping the water out themselves, like Thomas Landry who has lived here his whole life and says he has never seen anything like this.

“So, I want to stay right here that’s why I got my pumps rolling, got the sandbags, I got my neighbors helping us out...sandbagging and all hope for the best,” says Landry.

(Source: WAFB)

That hope is in the sandbags they’re all banking on to keep the water back.

“Yeah, I am thinking right now it’s just a last-minute thing that we just got to run with it and bags are pretty useful, they do pretty good,” says Jackson Leblanc.

Even with all of this, some still have water in their homes and are waiting for it to dry out. For now, it’s all hands on deck and prayers that Assumption can stay afloat.

