Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT
MIAMI (AP) — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in an 11 p.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 9 mph (15 kph).

The system was expected to speed up as it moves northeast, and then dissipate by Monday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda was discontinued Saturday morning.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

