Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.S. Marshals arrested Michael Allen Smith Jr. back on May 12, after an indictment for charges...
Leesville lawyer faces child porn charges
APD is investigating an armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery on MacArthur Drive
Former Louisiana governor’s gravesite found in Rapides Parish
Daniel Madrigal
WANTED: RPSO seeking work release inmate
Alena Morrison and Patrick Dewayne Smith
Boyce Police arrest 2 suspects on multiple warrants

Latest News

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an...
No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs
Daniel Madrigal
WANTED: RPSO seeking work release inmate
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spoke before he was sentenced for murder in the...
Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden vows ‘sustained’ help as Afghanistan drawdown nears