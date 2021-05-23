Advertisement

Boyce police seeking help identifying three people

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary instrument abuse, theft, and conspiracy.(KALB)
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This press release comes from the Boyce Police Dept.

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is seeking the identification of three suspects involved in a crime at the Love’s Travel Stop at Rapides Station. The suspects committed the crime at about 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary instrument abuse, theft, and conspiracy. The suspects were in an older model dodge, black in color.

The Boyce Police Department encourages anyone that knows the identity of the suspects to come forward. Please call 318-793-5098 or 318-793-8157 with all tips.

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary instrument abuse, theft, and conspiracy.
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary instrument abuse, theft, and conspiracy.
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary instrument abuse, theft, and conspiracy.
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary instrument abuse, theft, and conspiracy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Health
Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis alert for Alexandria area

Latest News

Local businesses gathered at LSUA to meet with students who are looking for a summer job or...
Chamber of Commerce partners with local universities for summer job fair
LSUA hosts summer job fair for students
12 to 15-year-olds can now get the COVID shot, and experts say that can help reach herd...
Great Health Divide: Youth vaccination key to achieving herd immunity
Great Health Divide: Youth vaccination key to achieving herd immunity
JuanCarlos Perales
Cleco announces Power of a Promise Scholarship recipient