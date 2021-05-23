Clark’s five RBI helps lead LSU past UL-Lafayette 8-5, advance to Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Georgia Clark’s five RBI helps lead LSU past UL-Lafayette 8-5 and the Tigers advance to the Super Regionals and will take on Florida State.

The LSU Tigers finally got to starting UL-Lafayette pitcher Kandra Lamb in the elimination game of the Baton Rouge Regional, she had not given up an earned run so far in the Regional.

Lamb had shutout the Tigers earlier in the day, 2-0 to force the deciding game on who would advance the NCAA Super Regional.

ULL jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Ciara Bryan solo home run to left field, her second home run of the Regionals.

In the bottom of the first inning, Clark would hit a crucial two-run single scoring Aliyah Andrews and Ciara Briggs to give the Tigers their first lead of the day at 2-1.

The Tigers would extend their lead in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to center field from SEC Newcomer of the Year Taylor Pleasants to make it 3-1.

LSU would add some insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Amanda Doyle hit an RBI sac-fly with the bases loaded to make it 4-1.

Then Clark would launch a no-doubt three-run home run to left field to make it 7-1, it was Clark’s fifth RBI of the game.

The Cajuns would make it 7-3 on a Bailey Curry two-run home run to right field. LSU would add another run in the bottom of the sixth as Andrews scored on an error to make it 8-3.

UL-Lafayette would make it interesting in the top of the seventh inning, as they scored two runs to make it 8-5.

