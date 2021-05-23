Advertisement

CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments on Native Americans

Republican presidential candidate, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum speaks during the Fox...
Republican presidential candidate, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum speaks during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate in North Charleston, S.C. on Jan. 14, 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 2:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture.

On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage. His parting ways with the network was confirmed Saturday by Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion.

He sparked controversy in an April 23 speech before the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization. Santorum said immigrants created a nation based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate.

“We birthed a nation from nothing,” he said. “Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

The comment prompted Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, to call him “an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform.”

“To correct the record, what European colonizers found in the Americas were thousands of complex, sophisticated, and sovereign tribal nations, each with millennia of distinct cultural, spiritual and technological development,” she wrote in a statement.

Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum or potentially face a boycott from more than 500 tribal nations and its allies worldwide.

Santorum later said on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show that he “misspoke” in the sense that it wasn’t clear that he was speaking in the context of the founding of the United States government.

“People say I’m trying to dismiss what happened to the Native Americans,” he said. “Far from it. The way we treated Native Americans was horrific. It goes against every bone and everything I’ve ever fought for as a leader in the Congress.”

Santorum’s comments have garnered blowback before, especially his views on gay marriage and homosexuality. In 2003, he infuriated gay rights advocates by appearing to compare homosexuality to pedophilia and bestiality.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people
Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Health
Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis alert for Alexandria area

Latest News

America scarred by mass shootings after a violent weekend
America scarred by mass shootings after a violent weekend
Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16,...
Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences
Military Moves
Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces
Local businesses gathered at LSUA to meet with students who are looking for a summer job or...
Chamber of Commerce partners with local universities for summer job fair
LSUA hosts summer job fair for students