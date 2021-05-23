Advertisement

Full attendance expected at Saints games, says team President Dennis Lauscha

New Orleans Saints fans in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons...
New Orleans Saints fans in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. THe Siants won 23-17. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)(KALB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha said he expects full capacity inside the Superdome come football season.

“I 100 percent expect full attendance, and everyone rockin’ and rollin’ and cheering our team on to victory. Absolutely,” Lauscha said. “We’ve got to get these vaccinations to get to herd immunity, at least community immunity, or get us to a comfortable place. As much as we can do to encourage vaccinations, we’ll continue to do it. It’s one of our No. 1 priorities.”

The Saints begin the regular season against the Green Bay Packers at home on Sept. 12.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people
Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Health
Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis alert for Alexandria area

Latest News

Menard announces Trey Touchet (right) as boys’ basketball coach
Menard introduces Trey Touchet as boys’ basketball coach
Menard introduces Trey Touchet as boys’ basketball coach
The LSU softball team celebrates defeating UL-Lafayette to advance to a 2021 NCAA Softball...
LSU hosts Florida St. in NCAA Super Regional
Football Spring Practice
Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley commits to Auburn
QB TJ Finley 1-1 exclusive interview on why he's transferring to Auburn
QB TJ Finley one-on-one exclusive interview on why he's transferring to Auburn