Full attendance expected at Saints games, says team President Dennis Lauscha

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha said he expects full capacity inside the Superdome come football season.

“I 100 percent expect full attendance, and everyone rockin’ and rollin’ and cheering our team on to victory. Absolutely,” Lauscha said. “We’ve got to get these vaccinations to get to herd immunity, at least community immunity, or get us to a comfortable place. As much as we can do to encourage vaccinations, we’ll continue to do it. It’s one of our No. 1 priorities.”

The Saints begin the regular season against the Green Bay Packers at home on Sept. 12.

