La. House agrees to ban handheld cellphone use while driving

Louisiana drivers would have to use a handsfree device or put their cellphones on speaker mode to talk on the phone while driving or risk a fine from police under a proposal that won House backing.(Jenny Kane | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana drivers would have to use a handsfree device or put their cellphones on speaker mode to talk on the phone while driving or risk a fine from police under a proposal that won House backing.

Republican Rep. Mike Huval has tried and failed for years to ban handheld cellphone use while driving. House passage Wednesday with a 77-20 vote sends the measure to the Senate for consideration.

Huval calls it a matter of public safety. Opponents questioned whether the measure would improve driving conditions, and they suggested the bill would put a burden on the poor by requiring them to buy new equipment.

