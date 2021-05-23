Advertisement

Louisiana takes applications for public lands gator harvest

By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is taking lottery applications to harvest alligators on public lands.

Applications are due by June 30 for hunts from Aug. 25 through Oct. 30.

There are a total of 431 opportunities on 19 wildlife management areas, 28 public lakes and one Army Corps of Engineers property. Each offers tags for three alligators.

The department takes only online applications, and each person may submit only one. Spokesman Robert “Trey” Iles says program managers report that 2,278 people applied last year for 421 available opportunities.

